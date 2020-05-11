Nepal’s Covid-19 tally soars to 134 from 110 on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Monday evening confirmed 13 new cases, in addition to the eleven cases identified earlier, taking the nationwide tally to 134 today.

This is the largest single-day cases, 24, recorded so far.

The cases were confirmed through sample tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, said the Ministry.

Among the infected are males aged 15, 19, 23, 30, 32, and 38 from Kapilvastu district; males of 24, 26, 27, 30, 32, and 40 years of age from Rupandehi district, and an 11-year-old female from Bardiya district.

According to current information, all the newly infected persons are reported in normal health and have come into the contact of health personnel.

Ministry of Health and Population had confirmed ten new Covid-19 cases today morning, taking the nationwide case count to 120 from 110. The 10 cases were identified in Kapilvastu district — all males in the age group of 18-34. An additional case of Covid-19 was identified in Saptari district today afternoon, taking the national tally to 121. An 18-year-old youth of Dakneshwori Municipality-3 in Saptari tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook