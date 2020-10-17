New guidelines for health workers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has requested hospitals across the country to ensure that health workers and employees involved in treatment of coronavirus patients stay in quarantine or isolation only if they have symptoms or have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier, hospitals were directed to make two groups of health workers and staffers. The two teams used to work on alternative weeks.

