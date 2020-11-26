New procedure for self-evaluation issued

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued the ‘Local Level Institutional Capacity Self-evaluation Procedure-2020’ to identify strengths and weaknesses of local bodies by assessing their work procedures and achievements for the purpose of making them competitive and more effective.
The thematic areas of self-evaluation of local units include governance arrangements, organisation and administration, annual budget and planning management, fiscal and financial management, public service delivery, judicial performance, physical infrastructure, social inclusion, environment protection and disaster management, and coordination and collaboration.
As per the procedure, each of the thematic areas will have separate indicators for self-evaluation. Mark per indicator has been fixed at 1.
Poor performance, moderate performance and excellent performance will get 0, 0.5 and 1 respectively.
“All local levels shall adopt the self-evaluation process as stated in this procedure.
The concerned departments, divisions and sections shall be involved in self-evaluation of the thematic areas. The chief administrative officer shall designate a focal person, and the concerned departments, divisions and sections shall provide the results of indicators determined for each thematic area to the focal person,” the procedure reads.
The focal person consolidates the results of self-evaluation of the local level and submits it to the chief administrative officer. “Then the chief administrative officer presents consolidated results of self-evaluation at the meeting of the executive, which is the final authority to determine the final results with scores. The executive shall publish the final results of self-evaluation on the website of the concerned local level and post it on the notice board,” it says.
The final results shall also be sent to the concerned district coordination committee, Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of the province and the MoFAGA. According to the procedure, it requires the local levels to complete their self-evaluation by mid-January of each fiscal.
The procedure requires the MoFAGA to develop software for data entry, storage, security, presentation and disclosure of self-evaluation results in the form of a report.
“The MoFAGA shall also prepare a consolidated report comprising the self-evaluation results of all 753 local levels and conduct capacity development programmes for the local levels which are found to be poor in results,” it says.
The MoFAGA will officially declare the name of meritorious local levels and take the results as the basis for fiscal transfer to the local governments.
A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Authorities have been mulling over the re-opening of Nepal-India border point in Darchula for two days per week. The Darchula border point was closed along with all border points connecting Nepal to India and China following the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country. Darchula auth Read More...
WELLINGTON: About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand's east coast, officials said on Wednesday. Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) collected revenue worth Rs 384.53 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, an increase of 7.31 per cent compared to the collection of Rs 358.35 billion in the previous fiscal 2018-19. However, it was a downward growth compared to growth rates of p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) has started collecting data of workers who have returned from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), more than 150,000 Nepali workers have alrea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 In order to expand its fuel storage capacity, Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has started construction of fuel depot at Tarigaun airport located in Tulsipur of Dang. Aiming at facilitating air service for the nearby districts of Rukum, Rolpa, Salyan and Pyuthan, among others, t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Keeping in line with this year’s theme of 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nepal organised a virtual workshop on ‘Preventing and Responding to Violence and Harassment in the Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nomina Read More...
TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader. Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coro Read More...