New UNHCR representative in Nepal

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6
Newly-appointed UNHCR Representative in Nepal Carolin Spannuth Verma, presented her Letter of Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today.
Verma, a German national, arrived in Kathmandu on September 15 to take up her new assignment as UN- HCR Representative in Nepal.
Upon resuming Office, Verma said, “The government and people of Nepal have an impressive tradition of protecting those who are forced to flee persecution. The generosity of Nepal is acknowledged by the international community, especially in the light of its own challenges of resources.
I look forward to advancing with the Government and other UN- HCR partners this important agenda in a spirit of collaboration, law and compassion”.
Verma’s journey of serving the cause of refugee protection through UN High Commission for Refugees has now spanned almost 25 years.
She has served in various international protection and legal positions in Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Bulgaria and at UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva in the Division of International Protection, Asia and Africa Bureaus, read a press release issued by the UNHCR, Nepal.
During her service with UNHCR, her thematic focus has included but was not limited to international refugee Protection, resettlement, integration, voluntary repatriation, refugee status determination, international humanitarian law, protection of civilians, child protection, gender issues, LGBTIQ inclusion, capacity development, refugee law training and staff welfare, it said.
Verma practised law in the courts of Hamburg, Lübeck and Schwerin in Germany before taking her expertise to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in New York.
She attained her higher and post-graduate Law Degree from the University of Freiburg and Hamburg, Germany, and in 1995, obtained her license to practise as a Judge in Germany.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...