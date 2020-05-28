Nine, including district land revenue chief, booked for graft

Kathmandu, May 27
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against nine persons, including chief of Land Revenue Office, Khotang, for their involvement in corruption.
Those indicted for corruption include LRO chief Yadunath Dahal, chief of survey office Siyakant Chaudhary, land revenue officer Katak Bahadur Khatri, non-gazetted first class officer Bhim Bahadur Khatri, non-gazetted second class officer, Tek Bahadur Khadka, surveyor Ganesh Kumar Khidahari, Nayab Subba Chandra Bahadur Karki, Gajendra Kumar Thapa and Ram Bahadur Thapa.
According to the anti-graft body, Dahal, in cahoots with other government officials and locals Gajendra Kumar Thapa and Ram Bahadur Thapa, had registered two plots of land located in Ward No 6 of Diktel, Khotang, in the name of individuals. LRO chief Dahal transferred the land in the name of Gajendra Kumar Thapa and Ram Bahadur Thapa on the recommendation of Chaudhary, the CIAA said.
Chaudhary made recommendation to Dahal for seizure of land for the benefit of individuals to serve their personal interest and received money as kickback.
Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson, said they were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002, seeking maximum punishment as per the law.
The CIAA has sought recovery of principal amount ranging from Rs 63,850 to Rs 489,201 along with an equivalent fine and jail sentence depending on the gravity of offence.
