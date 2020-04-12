Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nine Nepali ambassadors leading Nepali diplomatic missions in various countries in the Middle East and Gulf countries have decided to contribute a month’s salary to the fund set up by the government for prevention and control of COVID-19 and to treat the infected.

Nepali ambassador to Bahrain, Padam Sundas, said that envoys deployed in Israel, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Bahrain have decided to donate their salaries for this cause.

Nepali embassy in Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are led by ambassadors Naradnath Bhardwaj, Dr Anjan Shakya Nepali, Jhabindra Prasad Aryal, Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal, Durga Prasad Bhandari, Sewa Lamsal, Krishna Prasad Dhakal, and Mahendra Pratap Singh Rajput respectively.

