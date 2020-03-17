Nine virus suspects sent to Janakpur

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

SIRAHA: Nine persons, suspected to have been infected with coronavirus, were sent to Janakpur from Siraha, on Monday.

Ward Chair Jugal Kamati said nine people from Narahaiya of Siraha Municipality were sent to Janakpur for further tests after they were suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

Kamati said those people had returned from India a few days ago and were sent to Janakpur after suffering from common cold, and fever.

“Fever and common cold in those people has brought panic to the entire village. Thus, we sent them to Janakpur for further tests,” said Kamati.

They had returned from India a week ago.

A version of this article appears in print on March 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

