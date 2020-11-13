Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja’s ‘Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks — My Life In The Death Zone’ launched

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks — My Life In The Death Zone, an autobiography by Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja has been launched in Nepal and the UK.

Purja, a Nepali climber gives an account of his incredible adventure as a UK Special Forces Operator, to a truly ground-breaking mountaineer, conquering the most hostile mountains on the planet in the book exclusively published by Safu, an imprint of Quixote’s Cove, in Nepal.

Nimsdai Purja has set the world record scaling all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just over six months.

Moreover, he has set multiple world records in the history of mountain climbing.

The account of his incredible experience will be a thrilling inspiration to all who love the mountains, and bring courage and joy to many readers in these trying times.

Purja, the former UK’s Special Forces member, began his ‘Project Possible’ in April to complete all 14 peaks by November. He was the first Gurkha to join the elite Special Boat Service and already has multiple world records for speed climbing to his name.

Mountaineering world believes that Purja’s project is one of a kind which tests human endurance to its limit. Purja has pushed the limits of human potential in mountaineering, according to the expedition operators.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook