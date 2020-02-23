‘No erring leader will be spared’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Nawalpur, February 22

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today said his party would not spare anyone involved in wrongdoing.

Inaugurating new building of Institute of Natural Medicine at Nawalpur, Dahal said probe was under way in the audio tape scandal of former minister of information and communications Gokul Baskota over 700 millions commission relating to procurement of security printing press machine. “The investigation is under way and the government is not sparing anyone who indulges in graft,” Dahal added.

Dahal said his party would hold a serious discussion to control corruption in the party. He informed that party had called the secretariat meeting to hold discussion on Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact this evening.

Dahal said the party’s internal problems would be settled at the earliest. He argued that a few bad works of the government had overshadowed many good works.

