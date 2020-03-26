NRNA Korea to provide 2,000 coronavirus test-kits to Nepal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), South Korea, is to immediately provide 2,000 kits for coronavirus testing to the Government of Nepal.

NRNA Korea said, an agreement has already been reached with the company — which supplies the kits — for 2,000 units of the same. NRNA Korea has also initiated a fund collection campaign here from Nepalis living in Korea for conoravirus prevention.

One testing kit costs about NRs 2,000. President of NRNA Korea, Yagya Raj Subedi, has appealed to every Nepali in Korea to contribute amount equivalent to the cost of one kit.

“I request every Nepali living in Korea to extend support for battling the adverse situation our motherland is reeling under at present due to the coronavirus menace,” Subedi said in his appeal.

The saliva swab of the person suspected of coronavirus infection is placed in the kit and scanned through the scanning machine. Whether that person has the virus or not can be known within three hours.

Subedi said the fund would be collected throughout Thursday and the kits would be send to China by cargo on Friday. The cargo would then be picked up by the concerned body of Nepal Government in China. The consignment would then be sent to Nepal from China on Friday itself.

Nearly 60,000 Nepalis live in different places of South Korea. So far the Nepalis in Korea have remained safe from coronavirus infection.

