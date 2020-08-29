Octogenarian with Covid-19 passes away in Dharan on Friday

THT Online

DHARAN: An 84-year-old man diagnosed with Covid-19, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), died at 11:20 pm on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Bhadaiya- 6 in Siraha district, had been brought to the emergency ward of the hospital on August 22 on suffering from fever, cough, and respiration related complications, stated Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson at BPKIHS. The octogenarian tested positive for the virus on August 23.

He was a chronic patient of kidney related ailments and was undergoing dialysis, informed Sapkota.

Preparations are going on to hand over the body of the deceased for final rites as per the safety regulations, the hospital said.

