Oli truant, Dahal defiant

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who co-chairs the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) along with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, did not attend the Standing Committee meeting today and sent a letter saying Dahal’s 19-page document of false allegations against him could not be discussed in the committee. Dahal, however, chaired today’s meeting that decided to hold the next meeting of the Standing Committee on December 13 and that of the Central Committee on December 20.
In his letter to the Standing Committee that was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, the PM demanded that Dahal withdraw his 19-page document without any condition to defuse tension in the party.
Oli said he had always taken part in the Standing Committee meeting when the agenda was prepared after consulting him.
Had his consent been taken he would have attended the meeting, but Dahal’s proposal has brought the party to a brink of split, the PM said in the letter.
Dahal, however, told the meeting that an individual leader might join or leave the party, but the party would not split.
Oli added the unity document had established a special rule to run party affairs on the basis of consensus, but the rival faction had changed that basic rule.
“This is not only morally wrong, but also divisive.” He said all party committees should run their affairs on the basis of consensus, not majority, till the General Convention of the party.
He stated that Dahal had turned the party’s policy debate into ‘antagonistic contradictions demolishing all norms of civil debate’.
He said he had told the Secretariat meeting that completing the remaining work of party unity, holding General Convention, and tackling COVID-19 should be the agenda.
Oli claimed that the current crisis had stemmed from the self-interest of leaders who could neither wait for the General Convention nor the next general election.
Standing Committee member Yubaraj Gyawali told THT that members of the Oli faction in the Standing Committee also attended the meeting that Oli boycotted, indicating that even those close to the PM didn’t back his wrong stance.
He said Dahal had registered the 19-page proposal with the consent of other Secretariat members after Oli did not honour the Standing Committee’s September 11 decision. After several rounds of negotiations, the Standing Committee had on September 11 endorsed a 15-point decision drafted by a six-member task force that was formed to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two factions. It required the PM to abide by the party’s decisions.
A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the m Read More...
KATHMANDU: A special and rare astronomical event is heading our way, slated to take place this December solstice - The Great Conjunction 2020. Towards the end of 2020, two big planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear closer to our eyes. If we look towards the southwest 45 minutes after sunset ton Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 240,981 as 1,096 additional infections emerged on Sunday. Of the total cases, 408 are females while 688 are males. In the last 24 hours, 484 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 351 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,594. Meanwhile, 1,096 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 240,981. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease Read More...
KATHMANDU: A renowned Nepali climber today left for the Karakoram region in Pakistan aiming to script history in mountain climbing. Mingma Gyalje Sherpa along with his Nepali team will be attempting to climb the world’s second highest peak this season aiming to be the first to make a successful Read More...
KATHMANDU: The second Nepal Cultural International Film Festival (NCIFF) has kicked off virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a press statement issued by Nepal Culture and Film Center (NCFC), the festival is screening documentary, feature and short films through its platfo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has begun. The meeting is ongoing at the party's central office in Dhumbarahi. However, according to sources, Prime Minister and party co-chair KP Sharma Oli is not present at the meeting. As such, the meeting is u Read More...