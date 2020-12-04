One arrested with 10kg hashish in Baitadi

DHANGADHI: Sudur Paschim Regional Investigation Team (RIT) arrested a person with 10 kg hashish from Purchaudi Municipality-6 on Thursday night.
Police have identified the arrested as Man Bahadur Dhanuk (30) of Bungal Munciiaplity-9 of Bajhang district.
Acting on a special tip-off, the RIT arrested Dhanuk at Modalidhar last night with hashish in his possession and handed him over to Baitadi District Police Office for further investigation.
Police have started an investigation into the case and will make the details public after reaching a conclusion, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Adhikari, Chief of District Police Office, Baitadi.
