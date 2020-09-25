One buried to death, five missing in landslides

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA, SEPTEMBER 24

One person died and five others went missing in landslides at different places in Palpa this morning.

In Surangdanda, ward 2 of Rambha Rural Municipality, Motisara Gaha, 27, died when a landslide buried his home. Similarly, in Phoksingkot of the same ward, five persons have gone missing after their house was struck by a landslide.

According to District Police Office DSP Madan Giri, Hum Bahadur Gaha, 60, his wife Danisara, 50, daughter Krishnamaya, 17, and grandchildren Khumisara, 14, and Laxmi, 8, have gone missing.

“Personnel of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force and locals are involved in the rescue operation. As it’s still raining and the mudslides are continuing, rescue efforts have been hampered,” police said.

Meanwhile, landslides at a number of points have disrupted vehicular movement on the Palpa-Butwal road section of Siddhartha Highway.

Landslide debris has clogged the road at Siddhababa, Jhumsa and Panimil.

Transportation has also been disrupted on the Ramdi-Aryabhanjyang-Rampur road stretch.

