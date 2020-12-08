One Covid-19 related fatality recorded in Dharan

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported a Covid-19 related fatality on Tuesday.
According to BPKIHS, a 42-year-old male of Lakshmipur-3 in Saptari passed away at 10:50 pm on Monday while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital of the Institute.
The deceased was a chronic patient of hypertension.
He was admitted to the Covid Hospital on December 5 after he tested positive for the contagion the day before, added the hospital.
The health facility is preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per prescribed guidelines, informed BPKIHS.
