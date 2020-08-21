Yet another Covid-19 related death reported in Butwal

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

Share Now:











BUTWAL: A 64-year-old person who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Butwal, Rupandehi, passed away on Friday morning.

The male from Sotre in Swargadwari Municipality-7 of Pyuthan district had been receiving treatment and was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ISU) of Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital, informed Dr Sudarshan Thapa, focal person at the hospital.

The deceased, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after he returned from India, was a chronic patient of diabetes, hypertension, added Dr Thapa. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 17 after he experienced serious respiratory problems, where he was kept on ventilator.

Prior to getting admitted at the hospital, he was housed at a local quarantine facility in Pyuthan after upon returning from India and later transferred to the isolation ward of the facility when his fever and respiratory issues worsened. He was only referred to Butwal after his health deteriorated.

The hospital has so far reported three deaths of people diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

Currently, there are 11 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at the ICU while 20 are undergoing treatment in the general ward of the special hospital, informed Dr Thapa.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook