One dies, seven fall ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Jajarkot

JAJARKOT: A child has died and seven persons have fallen ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot district.
The deceased has been identified as Anjana Chalaune, three-year-old daughter of a local.
Those fallen ill are Tek Bahadur Chalaune (50), Lalit Chalaune (30), Kalpana Chalaune (30), Niruta Singh (9), Dhansara Chalaune (12), Ausara Chalaune (14), and Pashupati Chalaune (14), according to ward chair Harichandra Basnet. He said, the deceased and those who have fallen ill belong to three families who had consumed the mushrooms brought from the forest.
Although the patients have been receiving treatment at Tanpuchaur-based private medical institution, they have been referred to another hospital.
Ward chair Basnet said, a helicopter belonging to Nepali Army has been arranged by the rural municipality to airlift them to Surkhet.
