One injured in clash

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, April 6

A clash between locals of two local levels over the issue of fishing in Rautahat has left one person injured.

Bhola Sahani of Bhalohiya of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, Rautahat, was injured when Sahani’s group and Bira Sahani’s group from Ramnagar Rural Municipality of Sarlahi clashed over the right to fish in the Bagmati River flowing between the two districts at 4:00pm today.

Upon getting a tip-off about the clash, a team of police from Gangapipara Area Police Office of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality had reached the site. It had to fire two shots in the air to take the situation under control.

The injured Sahani is being treated at Gangapipara Primary Health Centre.

Rautahat District Police Office SP Rabiraj Khadka said investigation into the incident was under way.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook