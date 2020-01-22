One killed, another injured in Dhading khukuri attack

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries after a group attacked them in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality-4 of Dhading district on Tuesday night.

Sanu Bahadur Lama, also known as Santa, and Rabin Tamang were sitting in Santa’s house in Darkha when a group of people attacked them with khukuri and stones, killing Santa and injuring Rabin, claimed relatives.

Rabin, who sustained injuries on his head and neck, was sent to Kathmandu-based Green City Hospital for treatment on Wednesday morning.

After the preliminary investigation, police found that the duo had a prior history of conflict with the attackers and the attack last night might be a result of that conflict, informed District Police Office, Dhading.

After the incident, police have detained Ram Tamang and Roshan Tamang, both from Marpak of Netrawoti Dabjong Rural Municipality-1 of Dhading district, for their suspected involvement in the case, informed police.

It has been reported that Ram Tamang has been arrested multiple time on various charges.

The victims’ relatives claimed that the attack was done under the direction of Ashok Tamang who is allegedly involved in hooliganism in Dharkha area.

According to Dhading Police, a campaign to stop criminal activities has been implemented in the district.

