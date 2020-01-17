One killed in Makawanpur truck-hit

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: One person died after a truck hit him along the East-West Highway in Makawanpur district on Friday morning.

Makawanpur Police have identified the deceased as Ambar Pun Magar (32) of Ratnanagar in Chitwan district.

Magar was walking along the Lewat road section when the truck (Na 6 Kha 676), en route from Hetauda to Chitwan, hit him at 11:00 am today, critically injuring him, informed Police Inspector Lalan Prasad Kurmi, spokesperson at Makawanpur District Police Office.

Magar was rushed to Hetauda Hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, informed police. He had been working in Lewat-based chowmein factory.

Meanwhile, police have impounded the vehicle and detained its driver for further investigation, police said.

