One more coronavirus death reported in Dharan

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKHIS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday.

According to BPKIHS, a 22-year-old female from Bardibas Municipality-2 of Mahottari district passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute, at 2:30 am today morning.

The deceased, also a patient of M post-partum eclampsia, was referred from Janakpur City Hospital, Janakpur.

She was admitted to the Covid Hospital on November 17 after she tested positive for the contagion on the same day, Information Centre at the Institute said.

The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per the health guidelines, BPKIHS informed.

