One more leopard trapped

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Damauli, February 8

A leopard was trapped in Bandipur Rural Municipality’s Lohi Pakha of Tanahun last night.

Chief at Division Forest Office, Tanahun, Kedar Baral said the office had made an iron trap and the female leopard was trapped in it.

Baral said around seven to eight years old aggressive female leopard weighing 35kg was trapped. With this, seven leopards have been trapped in the iron cage till date.

The forest office had prepared the iron cage and placed a goat inside it to lure the leopard. It had killed Ishak Sunar,10, of the rural municipality in January 26.

According to the Division Forest Office, the leopard was relocated in the forest area in Begnas of Kaski.

Earlier, six leopards were trapped in wooden cage in Bhanu Municipality.

Of the seven leopards, four were relocated in Chitwan National Park, one in the forest of Shankar Nagar Rupandehi and one in the forest area in Butwal.

A version of this article appears in print on February 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook