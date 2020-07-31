One more person dies after consuming wild mushrooms in Jajarkot

JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident.
Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed his last today morning.
Eight members of Tek Bahadur Chalaune’s family had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms they had foraged from the nearby forest on July 24.
Tek Bahadur’s daughters Ausara Chalaune (16), Dhansara Chalaune (13) and 11-year-old Niruta Singh had also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Anjana Chalaune, the three-year-old daughter of Tek Bahadur had died in the village on July 26.
Tek Bahadur Chalaune (50), daughter-in-law Kalpana Chalaune (30), and daughter Pashupati Chalaune (15) are still receiving treatment at the hospital, informed ward chair Gopal Nepali.
