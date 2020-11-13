One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Pokhara

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: An elderly woman died from coronavirus infection in Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district, on Friday.

The 67-year-old resident of Pokhara-14 was admitted to the Pokhara Health Science Academy (Western Zonal Hospital) on November 6, according to Gandaki Province Health Directorate.

The patient succumbed to COVID-19 during the course of treatment at around 2:00 am today, Dr Arjun Acharya at the academy informed.

With this reported fatality, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached 115 in Gandaki Province.

