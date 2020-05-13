One patient who fled Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital brought back

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: One of the two COVID-19 patients who escaped from Narayani Hospital in Birgunj this afternoon has been brought back.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Thapa said that the patient came in contact with the hospital and was brought back in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, search is going on for the other patient.

Hospital sources had earlier stated that the duo, who ran away this afternoon, had been kept at the isolation ward of the facility. Following their escape, the hospital premises was cordoned off by Nepali Army. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel were extensively carrying out a search for them.

It has been learnt that they are residents of Chhapkaiya in Birgunj.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook