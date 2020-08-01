One-way traffic resumed on Prithvi Highway after landslilde in Tanahun 

KATHMANDU: One-way traffic has been opened as landslide debris have partly been removed at Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-2 along the Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district.
The traffic on the road section had come to halt due to the landslide that took place at Ainapahara in Anbukhaireni 2 this morning, police said. Meanwhile, one-way traffic has been resumed after partly removing debris from Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section, according to spokesperson at Tanahun District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yubaraj Timilsena.
Efforts are on to clear the landslide debris for regular two-way traffic, police informed.
