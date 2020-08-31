KATHMANDU: The government has decided to continue the suspension of the operation of long-distance vehicles and domestic flights till September 16 (end of Bhadra).
The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Sunday made a decision to this effect.
Prior to this, although the government sought to resume long-route transportation and domestic flight services from August 17, it remained inoperational till date as the country has witnessed a sharp surge in coronavirus infections in recent times.
Likewise, schools and all other educational institutions across the country will remain shut as per the decision taken by the cabinet.
However, the operation of international flights is resuming tomorrow, a schedule has also been released for which.
In the meeting, ministers including Yogesh Bhattarai, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Rameshwar Raya Yadav were of the view that the previous decision of the cabinet to evacuate at most 500 Nepalis per day should be expanded in case a particular company could take responsibility of sending Nepalis back home bearing all their costs of taking PCR tests, hotel quarantine facility among others.
Yesterday’s meeting also decided to grant labour permission to those seeking to go to overseas in foreign employment.
Moreover, the cabinet also appointed the Consul General of Nepal to Hong Kong and Lhasa.
