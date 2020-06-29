Outposts increasing at border points

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, JUNE 28

The government is increasing the presence of security forces along the border.

Recently, the government deputed a large number of APF personnel by establishing border outposts at different border points.

Home Ministry stated that 25 BOPs were established since past December in various places aimed at monitoring the national border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that police posts have been set up at 132 places in the country.

The BOPs have been established at Nepal-China border points in Hilsa of Humla, Kimanthanka of Sankhuwasabha and Lomanthang of Mustang districts of late.

Similarly, a BOP has been set up at Chhangru of Darchula district, near the Nepal-India-China trilateral border point. According to the ministry, a total of 25 BOPs, including 21 in the southern border points and four in the northern border points have been established since last December.

According to Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, the ministry was planning to establish 500 BOPs in border points.

As part of the first phase of establishing 221 BOPs, 89 posts are yet to be established.

