Outposts increasing at border points

KATHMANDU, JUNE 28
The government is increasing the presence of security forces along the border.
Recently, the government deputed a large number of APF personnel by establishing border outposts at different border points.
Home Ministry stated that 25 BOPs were established since past December in various places aimed at monitoring the national border.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said that police posts have been set up at 132 places in the country.
The BOPs have been established at Nepal-China border points in Hilsa of Humla, Kimanthanka of Sankhuwasabha and Lomanthang of Mustang districts of late.
Similarly, a BOP has been set up at Chhangru of Darchula district, near the Nepal-India-China trilateral border point. According to the ministry, a total of 25 BOPs, including 21 in the southern border points and four in the northern border points have been established since last December.
According to Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, the ministry was planning to establish 500 BOPs in border points.
As part of the first phase of establishing 221 BOPs, 89 posts are yet to be established.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has prepared a preliminary draft of the Social Inclusion Policy-2020 to institutionalise inclusive governance system in all levels, areas and structures through mainstreaming of community involvement and participation. Read More...
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Member Secretary of the National Sports Council, Raj Bahadur Singh passed away on Friday night at the age of 88. Singh, who was at the helm of the sports governing body as the seventh Member Secretary for two years from 1993, was suffering from respiratory disease for a long Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...