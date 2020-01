DAILEKH: Local administration has intensified the campaign to demolish chhau sheds where women are banished during their periods, ancient social tradition still in practice, in Dailekh district of the far-western region.

A total of 241 chhau sheds were destroyed in the district, including 112 sheds in Athbis Municipality, 58 in Bhaiaravi Rural Municipality, 13 in Dullu Municipality, 20 in Chamunda Bindrasaini Municipality and 3 in Gurans Rural Municipality, Police Inspector Nain Bahadur Saud said.

Family members of those who suffer death in chhau sheds will be brought for legal action, informed Saud. Two women, who were sitting in sheds during their periods, were killed after being bitten by snake in Chamunda Bindrasaini Municipality in the district last year.

The campaign was launched with urgency in far-western districts of the country after a woman died inside a chhau shed in Achham district in early December.