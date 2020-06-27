Over 30 new coronavirus cases in Gandaki Province

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today.

The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang.

Among the infected, 22 people are from Syangja district including 13 males, one of them a one-year-old, and six females from Arjunchaupari, one male each from Waling, Putlibazaar and Biruwa.

According to Gandaki Health Directorate, seven males from Kathekhola and one male from Dhorpatan of Baglung district; and two males from Hupsekot Rural Municipality in Nawalpur district have been confirmed positive for the contagion.

With the new additions, total number of cases in the province has reached 838 while two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook