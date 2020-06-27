Over 30 new coronavirus cases in Gandaki Province

POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today.
The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang.
Among the infected, 22 people are from Syangja district including 13 males, one of them a one-year-old, and six females from Arjunchaupari, one male each from Waling, Putlibazaar and Biruwa.
According to Gandaki Health Directorate, seven males from Kathekhola and one male from Dhorpatan of Baglung district; and two males from Hupsekot Rural Municipality in Nawalpur district have been confirmed positive for the contagion.
With the new additions, total number of cases in the province has reached 838 while two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
Panchthar, June 25 Locals of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality in Panchthar are facing problems in accessing the rural municipality office due to poor condition of the road during the rainy season. The rural municipality centre is far away from settlements and the locals face difficulty reaching Read More...
Bhojpur, June 25 Service seekers have been compelled to receive health services from the dilapidated health post building at Nepaledanda of Shadananda Municipality, Bhojpur. Health workers, who have been providing services from the dilapidated health post building, are afraid that the leak Read More...
KATHMANDU The three months of lockdown had given most Nepalis ample time to do things that they like, reading being one. However, the Nepali publishing industry that has been promoting Nepali literature as well as Nepali writers has been facing backlog as well as financial crisis with the lockdow Read More...
DAMAULI: The 49-year-old man, who died by suicide while under quarantine in Tanahun on Tuesday, was found negative for the Covid-19 infection. The deceased was put at a quarantine centre in Saraswati Secondary School on June 19. After fleeing the quarantine, he was found at Thanivan Community For Read More...
EU price of drug, to be branded Veklury, not known Formal EU approval expected over coming week Can be prescribed in EU for one year after approval Doctors in Europe will soon be able to treat COVID-19 patients with Gilead's antiviral drug, remdesivir, after the healthcare regulator's Read More...
KATHMANDU: Unilever Nepal Limited (UNL) has made an important announcement to reiterate its commitment to a more inclusive vision of beauty as it rebrands Fair & Lovely, its pioneering skincare product. The company has decided to stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Read More...
LONDON: Last fall, European Space Agency satellites detected huge plumes of the invisible planet-warming gas methane leaking from the Yamal pipeline that carries natural gas from Siberia to Europe. Energy consultancy Kayrros estimated one leak was spewing out 93 tonnes of methane every hour, mean Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is being held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar today. Prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, Nepal's border issues, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact among other contempor Read More...