Over 83,000 Nepali return home from Trinagar border point in Kailali

KAILALI: Over 83,00 Nepalis who had gone for work in neighbouring India have entered the country via Trinagar border point in Kailali following the scare of coronavirus infection.
So far, 83,020 Nepali have returned from various parts of India using the Trinagar transit. However, the number is gradually decreasing in the recent days.
“Earlier, as many as 6,000 used to arrive in a day but that has now come to 400 to 500, said Shiva Raj Joshi, information officer at District Administration Office, Kailali.
The number has gone down as many have already returned while some remained back as loosening of the lockdown in India has helped them continue with their jobs, Joshi said.
