PA decides to call Province 3 Bagmati, with Hetauda as its permanent HQ

Hetauda, January 12

The Provincial Assembly of Province 3 today approved with two-thirds majority the proposal to name the province Bagmati with Hetauda as its headquarters.

Province 3 Chief Minister and ruling Nepal Communist Party’s parliamentary party leader Dormani Poudel had registered the proposal to designate Hetauda as permanent headquarters of the province. Nepali Congress’ Indra Bahadur Baniya, Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Rita Majhi, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Samyukta)’s Rina Gurung had seconded the proposal.

Nepali Congress’ leader Indra Bahadur Baniya had registered the proposal to name the province Bagmati. NCP’s Rameswor Phuyal, RPP’s Rita Majhi and RPP (Samyukta)’s Rina Gurung and Bibeksheel Nepali Dal’s Ramesh Poudel and Sajha Bibeksheel’s Shova Shakya had seconded the proposal.

As many as 105 votes were cast in favour of making Hetauda the permanent headquarters, while three votes were cast against the proposal.

The PA has 110 lawmakers. Besides NCP, lawmakers of NC, RPP, RPP (Samyukta) and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party cast votes in favour of the proposal. Lawmakers of Bibeksheel Sajha cast votes against the proposal. Speaker Shrestha did not vote.

The proposal registered by Bibeksheel Sajha to make Kavre’s Dhulikhel as the permanent headquarters was rejected, with three votes being cast in its favour and 101 against it.

PA lawmakers Chandra Lama, Ratna Dhakal, Basundhara Humagain and Laxman Lamsal, who were elected from Kavre, abstained from voting.

The PA unanimously passed the proposal to name the province Bagmati.

A total of 108 votes were cast in its favour, while no vote was cast against it. Independent PA lawmaker Prem Tamang and the speaker did not vote.

Ruling NCP has 80 lawmakers, Nepali Congress 22, Bibeksheel three, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party two and other fringe parties have two members in the Provincial Assembly.

NCP and NC had issued a whip to their lawmakers to vote in favour of naming the province Bagmati with Hetauda as its capital.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

