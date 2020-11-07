PA members learn communication skills

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA, NOVEMBER 6

An interaction programme was held for members of the Gandaki Provincial Assembly on effective and clear communication in Pokhara.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Health and Population and Federal Parliament with support of World Health Organisation.

WHO Nepal representative Dr Sunur Berma made a presentation on misinformation by people’s representatives. He had given a few tips to avoid mistakes during information flow. Berma said people would make their opinion based on the perspective of the government and elected legislators and it was very important for elected lawmakers to communicate with accuracy. Unclear and wrong messages can have a negative impact on people and society. Every day, we have new information and new facts. What is true today will not stay true next week. Thus, people’s representatives have to be careful and clear about communication, said Barma.

At the programme, Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said such programme would be useful and effective for people’s representatives. Gandaki Province Speaker Netranath Adhikari said the programme was very helpful for the people’s representatives.

A version of this article appears in print on November 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

