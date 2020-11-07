PA members learn communication skills

POKHARA, NOVEMBER 6
An interaction programme was held for members of the Gandaki Provincial Assembly on effective and clear communication in Pokhara.
The programme was organised by the Ministry of Health and Population and Federal Parliament with support of World Health Organisation.
WHO Nepal representative Dr Sunur Berma made a presentation on misinformation by people’s representatives. He had given a few tips to avoid mistakes during information flow. Berma said people would make their opinion based on the perspective of the government and elected legislators and it was very important for elected lawmakers to communicate with accuracy. Unclear and wrong messages can have a negative impact on people and society. Every day, we have new information and new facts. What is true today will not stay true next week. Thus, people’s representatives have to be careful and clear about communication, said Barma.
At the programme, Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said such programme would be useful and effective for people’s representatives. Gandaki Province Speaker Netranath Adhikari said the programme was very helpful for the people’s representatives.
A version of this article appears in print on November 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday. CIAA's Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Read More...
KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population, up to 99% Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 5 A team led by the Chief District Officer inspected a road section on Prithivi Highway in Tanahun, on Thursday. CDO Sagar Acharya, SP Arun Poudel, transportation entrepreneurs, mediapersons, among others, inspected Dumre area along the Mugling-Damauli road section of Prithiv Read More...
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent an ominous signal to Australia ahead of India's much-anticipated tour Down Under with a four-wicket haul for Mumbai in Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Bumrah dismissed India team mate Shikhar Dhawan with a swingi Read More...
TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY: The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday mostly because of mudslides as streets turned into rivers and bridges came tumbling down. More than 70 people were repo Read More...
CHITWAN: As many as 165 scrub typhus cases and 33 dengue cases have been reported in Chitwan district in the last three and half months. According to the District Public Health Office, Chitwan 27 dengue infected and 79 persons infected with scrub typhus are residents of Chitwan district while the Read More...
SARLAHI: Musahar community in Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district are set to get new houses soon. Under the People's Housing Programme, 500 houses would be built for the poor community at five wards of the municipality, said Neera Sah, PHP's programme coordinator and Province Assembly membe Read More...