Panel formed to probe Rukum inter-caste violence

Kathmandu, June 8
The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently.
Other members of the committee are Ekbal Miya, Durga Paudel, Parbati Kumari Bishunkhe, Prakash Rasaili, Bimala Bishwakarma, Maheshwar Jung Gahatraj, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Ram Sahay Yadav. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within 30 days, according to Parliamentary Secretariat Secretary Gopalnath Yogi.
Six Dalit youths lost their lives in a Rukum (West) village when they were allegedly attacked and chased by a group of villagers on May 23.
READ: 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum
The incident occurred when the Dalit youths had gone to Soti village of Rukum (West) to help their friend Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, marry an ‘upper caste’ girl from Soti village.
The boy had gone to Rukum along with 18 of his friends as he wanted to elope with the girl who is from the ‘upper caste Malla’ clan.
READ: FIR against 20 persons for involvement in killing Dalit youth, friends
The group was, however, confronted by locals of Soti village, including ward Chair Dambar Bahadur Malla and the girl’s family.
They were allegedly beaten up and chased towards the Bheri River, in which six of them allegedly jumped to their death.
READ ALSO:
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Time
Kathmandu Since January, 96,205 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been done in 20 laboratories across Nepal. As of June 7, a total of 3,448 cases have been confirmed out of the tests performed, in 71 of the 77 administrative districts. A team of health professionals working at the C Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of US protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday. The K-pop group's music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sund Read More...
NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood stars have been labelled "hypocrites" after speaking out against racism to lend support to global protests while promoting products in India designed to make people's skin lighter. A series of A-list Bollywood actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, shared posts on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 The number of police personnel contracting the novel coronavirus in Nepal has reached 34 after one more cop tested positive for COV- ID-19 in Dhanusha district today. Two police personnel were diagnosed with the virus yesterday. Of the total 34 police personnel, four are from th Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country. The country would move to national alert level 1 from midni Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 The newly formed Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal will have two leaders -- Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav — as co-chairpersons. Leaders associated with the party today decided to go for the two-chairpersons model as practised by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). JSP Read More...
LOS ANGELES: President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police pr Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar". The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Read More...