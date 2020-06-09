Panel formed to probe Rukum inter-caste violence

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 8

The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently.

Other members of the committee are Ekbal Miya, Durga Paudel, Parbati Kumari Bishunkhe, Prakash Rasaili, Bimala Bishwakarma, Maheshwar Jung Gahatraj, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Ram Sahay Yadav. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within 30 days, according to Parliamentary Secretariat Secretary Gopalnath Yogi.

Six Dalit youths lost their lives in a Rukum (West) village when they were allegedly attacked and chased by a group of villagers on May 23.

The incident occurred when the Dalit youths had gone to Soti village of Rukum (West) to help their friend Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, marry an ‘upper caste’ girl from Soti village.

The boy had gone to Rukum along with 18 of his friends as he wanted to elope with the girl who is from the ‘upper caste Malla’ clan.

The group was, however, confronted by locals of Soti village, including ward Chair Dambar Bahadur Malla and the girl’s family.

They were allegedly beaten up and chased towards the Bheri River, in which six of them allegedly jumped to their death.

