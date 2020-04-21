Panel to assess corona impact on industries

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 20

The government has formed a committee to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industrial sector.

The committee led by Pushpa Raj Shahi, joint secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, comprises representatives from other line ministries, government agencies and the private sector and will basically assess the problems faced by industries — both large scale and small industries.

The committee will also study the nature of relief to be provided to industries and enterprises hit by the coronavirus, said an official at the MoICS. It will also look into the possibility of operating enterprises even during the ongoing crisis.

The committee, which was formed at the initiative of Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, has also been asked to provide recommendations to the government on ways to revive industries. It has also been urged to provide suggestions on the possible sectors that returnee migrant workers could get employment opportunities in the future.

“The committee has been asked to prepare the assessment report within 15 days. Once the report is prepared, the leadership at the MoICS will hand over the report to the high-level coronavirus control committee,” said an official at MoICS, seeking anonymity.

Shekhar Golchha, who is also a member of the committee, said the need of the hour was to revive enterprises that had been shut due to the lockdown and sustain thousands of workers in such enterprises.

“Industrial sector has been severely hit by the pandemic and needs special relief from the government. As the committee has representatives from all sectors, it shall carry out a reliable assessment,” he stated.

Officials at the MoICS added that the assessment would also help the government shape its relief packages and policy to revive businesses and the entire economy.

A version of this article appears in print on April 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

