Patient dies in isolation ward

RAMECHHAP: A patient kept in the isolation ward of Tamakoshi Hospital in Manthali, Ramechhap, died on Tuesday night.

A 67-year-old person of Manthali was admitted to the hospital as he was suffering from fever, cough, headache and asthma.

Keshab Dhami, a doctor at the hospital, said the elderly breathed his last after treatment started in the isolation ward. According to the hospital, the patient was admitted at 7:00pm and died at 11:40pm the same night.

Hospital management committee Chairman Govinda Prasad Ghimire said his throat swab was sent to Dhulikhel Hospital for test.

Health workers involved in the elderly’s treatment have been kept in isolation.

Dhami said the staff would stay in the hospital’s isolation ward until report of the swab test was received.

