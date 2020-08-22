Nepal | August 22, 2020

Independence Day 2020
Patient tests positive for coronavirus, hospital sealed

Published: August 22, 2020 10:10 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
NAWALPUR, AUGUST 21

Madhyabindu District Hospital, Kawasoti, was sealed after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus in Nawalpur today. The infected is a local trader.

A 40-year-old man from Kawasoti Municipality was admitted to the hospital four days ago after he experienced high fever. Sunil Raj Gautam, a doctor at the hospital, said the hospital was sealed as health workers had come into contact with the infected person.

As many as five nursing staffers, six doctors and seven helpers have been working at the emergency department of the hospital. Dr Gautam said the service at the hospital was halted after the health workers were kept in an isolation facility.

Issuing a statement, the hospital said all the services except emergency had been halted until the PCR reports of the health workers came out. Swab samples of the health workers will be collected on Monday. Dr Gautam added that the report of the swab samples would come out by Tuesday. He further informed that the service at the hospital would be resumed from Wednesday.

The hospital management committee chairman Dr Gopal Khanal said the hospital managed to provide essential services with the help of the staffers working at the administration department of the hospital. Dr Khanal said many people might have come in contact with the infected.

“The hospital is being operated adopting all safety measures,” he added.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

 

