PCR test to be cheaper from now on

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to decrease the fee for polymerase chain reaction test by Rs 1,100 per test.

From now on, a PCR test will be conducted for Rs 4,400, instead of the earlier fee of Rs 5,500 per test, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the health ministry, said during a media briefing on Sunday.

