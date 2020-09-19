People benefit from free X-ray service

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 18

Bajura’s Gaumul Rural Municipality has been operating free digital X-ray service for the last one year.

The rural municipality installed an X-ray machine and started the service last year, said rural municipality Chair Hari Bahadur Rokaya.

More than 60 persons have already availed the service so far, according to Health Coordinator Harish BK.

Operation of the X-ray service has ended people’s obligation to make a long journey to the district headquarters, Martadi.

The rural municipality has hired a radiographer to provide the X-ray service.

“Operation of the x-ray machine has made it easy for people as they do not have to visit the hospital,” said Rokaya. People with injuries on their body parts undergo x-ray in the rural municipality.

Only critical and complicated cases are referred to the District Hospital. A health worker, Dharma Budha said the X-ray service at the local level had saved people’s time and money.

According to the Health Office Bajura, Gaumul Rural Municipality’s Health Department ranked fifth in the country in terms of service delivery. Bajura Health Office Chief Daya Krishna Pant said the health centre in the rural municipality was ranked the fifth in timely reporting.

The rural municipality is reputed for delivering timely services to its citizens. The local level has launched a labour donation programme for development works for two days, every month. The local level has also launched a liquor identity card to manage sale and consumption of liquor.

