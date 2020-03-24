Tilak Ram Rimal

KATHMANDU: A person who was admitted to Chitwan-based ‘Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital’ has died. He was kept in isolation.

He passed away at 9:30 today morning.

It has been learnt that the patient was admitted at the newly set-up facility on Sunday, March 22, at around 10:00 pm, after being referred there by Bharatpur-based Chitwan Medical College. The patient was showing symptoms including fever, dry cough, and cold. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday after he showed some difficulty in breathing.

The 30-year-old male had an underlying condition called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), or simply lupus, for over a year now, stated Dr Bhoj Raj Adhikari, spokesperson of the Coronavirus Control Taskforce at the Corona Special Hospital. Dr Adhikari further informed that the patient’s kidneys had been affected as a result of his prior condition.

His samples had been sent to National Laboratory for tests for coronavirus infection, the reports for which are yet to be received. The body of the deceased has been safely placed in isolation and will be kept there until test results are back.

Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue.

