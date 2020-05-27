Person testing negative on RDT dies in Seti Provincial Hospital; swab sample collected for PCR test

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: A person admitted to the isolation ward of Seti Provincial Hospital in Kailali district has passed away.

The man, 50, of Gauriganga Municipality-7 died on Wednesday morning.

He was admitted to the health facility only yesterday evening, according to information officer at the hospital, Dilip Shrestha. He said, the person had returned from Maharashtra in India on Tuesday.

Shrestha further informed that the report of Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) carried out on the deceased person had come out negative for coronavirus antibodies. However, his swab sample has been collected for PCR testing to determine whether or not he had contracted the coronavirus infection.

The man was admitted to the hospital after having some problems in his health but showed no specific symptoms of COVID-19.

