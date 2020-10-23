‘Phulpati’ sent to Hanumandhoka from Gorkha

GORKHA: A palanquin with ‘Phulpati’ has been dispatched to Hanumandhoka in Kathmandu from the Dashain Ghar at Gorkha Durbar on the seventh day of Dashain festival today.
Phulpati is a collection of nine different plants that are considered auspicious. The decorated palanquin was sent on a government vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 3221) at the auspicious time of 9:10 am after performing puja and rituals, said Hari Prasad Bhusal, chief of Gorkha Durbar Caretaking Office.
As per the tradition, the Phulpati will be installed at the Dashain Ghar in Hanumandhoka today evening amidst celebration and due rituals on reaching Kathmandu.
Non-gazetted first class officer Chuda Nidhi Tiwari accompanied the palanquin, said Bhusal. The Phulpati would also be installed at the Dashain Ghar in Gorkha Durbar today itself. “A big crowd of devotees used to gather on the occasion, in the past. However, this has been affected by COVID-19 pandemic. We sent the Phulpati after performing general rituals,” he said.
Prithvi Narayan Shah, the then king of Gorkha and unifier of modern Nepal, started the tradition. Since then, it has continued.
On this day, Phulpati is also taken into the worship rooms of people in their houses as part of paying reverence to Goddess Durga during the ten-day long Dashain festival.
