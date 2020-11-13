Physically-challenged-friendly bus comes into operation in Achham

ACHHAM, NOVEMBER 12
Mallekh Rural Municipality in Achham brought into operation a bus that is appropriate for physically-challenged people on a regular basis in the rural municipality from yesterday.
Vice-chairman Dhan Bahadur Shahi said that of the ten local levels in the district, Mallekh Rural Municipality brought the bus service into operation to facilitate the public.
The bus will travel to Sanphebagar, Bayalpata, Jayagadh and Mangalsain from Mallekh on a regular basis.
Shahi said Sanphebagar Municipality, Bannigadi Jayagadh Rural Municipality and Mangalsain Municipality had given permission for the operation of the bus. He added that the bus was brought into operation as the road network had been expanded to all the areas.
The municipality has bought two buses at a cost of Rs 77 lakh with the aim of facilitating the movement of people. The buses have facilities such as e-ticketing, CCTV and GPS system.
A local, Lal Bahadur Chandara, said the compulsion to pay Rs 300 to 500 for travel in jeep had ended with the operation of the bus. The bus fare was fixed at Rs 9.50 for rough road and Rs 4.5 for blacktopped road. He said the new system operated by the rural municipality helped people to get their work done on time.
A version of this article appears in print on November 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late. According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A former Gurkha soldier has been nominated for the prestigious Paul Stephenson Unsung Hero Award 2020. Rajan Kumar Chhetri, currently living in the UK, is the first Nepali nominated for this award set up in the name of Paul Stephenson, a famous social worker. His nomination is for Read More...
UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK: As COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on people's health and economies of countries around the world, governments, non-government organisations, international financial institutions, and the private sector are stepping up political, financial and in-kind suppo Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A divorced teenage girl was shot dead at her home in Madhavnarayan Municipality-7 of Rautahat district, on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Amrita Kumari Sah, the 17-year-old daughter of Ram Ayodhya Sah of Laukaha village in Madhavnarayan-7. Sah was shot on he Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,913 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 204,242. Of the total infections, 759 are females and 1,154 are males. In the last 24 hours, 973 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,189. 1,913 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 204,242. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 973 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total infections, 428 are females and 545 are males. In the last 24 hours, 764 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repo Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Locals weave marigold flowers into garlands to sell in the markets, right ahead of Tihar festival, in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times Read More...