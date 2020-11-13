Physically-challenged-friendly bus comes into operation in Achham

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

ACHHAM, NOVEMBER 12

Mallekh Rural Municipality in Achham brought into operation a bus that is appropriate for physically-challenged people on a regular basis in the rural municipality from yesterday.

Vice-chairman Dhan Bahadur Shahi said that of the ten local levels in the district, Mallekh Rural Municipality brought the bus service into operation to facilitate the public.

The bus will travel to Sanphebagar, Bayalpata, Jayagadh and Mangalsain from Mallekh on a regular basis.

Shahi said Sanphebagar Municipality, Bannigadi Jayagadh Rural Municipality and Mangalsain Municipality had given permission for the operation of the bus. He added that the bus was brought into operation as the road network had been expanded to all the areas.

The municipality has bought two buses at a cost of Rs 77 lakh with the aim of facilitating the movement of people. The buses have facilities such as e-ticketing, CCTV and GPS system.

A local, Lal Bahadur Chandara, said the compulsion to pay Rs 300 to 500 for travel in jeep had ended with the operation of the bus. The bus fare was fixed at Rs 9.50 for rough road and Rs 4.5 for blacktopped road. He said the new system operated by the rural municipality helped people to get their work done on time.

