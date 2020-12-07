PM Oli calls an all-party meet on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: At a time when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing criticism within his party for averting the standing committee meeting, he has called an all-party meeting to discuss current affairs.

PM Oli’s press advisor shared on social media on Monday that he has called a meeting of all parties represented in the parliament on the issue of current political developments.

“The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar at 11:00 am,” the press advisor informed.

The Prime Minister had given the party’s standing committee meeting held on Sunday a miss.

