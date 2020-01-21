PM Oli, Indian PM remotely inaugurate Integrated Customs Check Post

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have jointly inaugurated the Biratnagar-based Integrated Customs Check Post through a video conference, today.

Prime Minister Oli from Kathmandu and Indian Prime Minister Modi from New Delhi together inaugurated the check post, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

The check post was handed over by the Government of India to the Government of Nepal today itself upon its completion. It spreads over 129 bigaha of land at Buddhanagar, which is located east of Biratnagar Customs Office.

Governments of both the neighbouring countries had agreed to construct the customs office in 2006. However, the works only began in 2016.

With the inauguration, all tasks of customs clearance of Biratnagar Customs Office would be held from the integrated customs check post. This is expected to bring down traffic congestion around Jogbani area.

