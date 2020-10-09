PM Oli stresses need to fight climate change threat

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has underlined the need to overcome the existential threat posed by rising temperature, rising sea levels and melting of glaciers — all caused by climate change — which have impacted the lives and livelihoods from the high Himalayas to lowlands.
Addressing Climate Vulnerable Forum Leaders Event, held virtually last night, he further highlighted the importance of Nepal’s snow-fed rivers that nourish the basins and clean the ocean eco-system, serving as natural climate stabiliser and signifying organic linkage between mountains and the oceans, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Retreat of the glacial ice due to global warming has negatively impacted the lives and livelihoods of the Himalayan and high mountain civilisation, induced disasters in lowlands and caused rise of the ocean level. Nepal’s snow-fed rivers serve as natural climate stabiliser signifying organic linkage between mountains and the oceans. It is ironic that the climate vulnerable countries like ours have borne the brunt of inaction of others,” he said. “The large emitters should break their silence and scale up climate ambitions to send a strong signal. This is a time to walk the talk. It is a time to inspire others with full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement. For us, every year counts and reducing every fraction of a degree in temperature matters. It is a question of survival for the vulnerable countries.”
He reiterated that Nepal remained committed to communicating enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution by the end of this year. “Climate action for the vulnerable countries like us rests in access to climate financing, affordable technology and implementable adaptation and mitigation programmes,” he said.
PM Oli also raised the issue of COVID-19 crisis, which has devastated human lives and economies.
“The pandemic can be an opportunity for a greener and more sustainable health and economies. The lesson learnt can be useful to tackle climate change at national, regional and international levels. The need is to tread on the right path and unite for climate actions, not to pitch politics against climate change. There is no time to lose. Action must start now,” he said.
While appreciating the vision set by the Climate Vulnerable Forum in limiting the rise of global temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius and its good track record in leading the long term sustainable solution to climate change, Prime Minister Oli also stressed the need for full and effective implementation of the Paris agreement and making climate issues top global political agenda during the COP26, next year. The event, organised in conjunction with the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly 2020, was hosted by the Government of Bangladesh as the chair of the CVF.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
