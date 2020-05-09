Pokhara metropolis directs schools to publish results before mid-May

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, May 8

Pokhara Metropolitan City has directed all schools in the metropolis to publish their final exam results before mid-May. While a few schools have already published the results, others are preparing to follow suit.

“Keeping the results pending even when it’s time to begin the next academic session has created confusion among parents. Thus, we decided to ask the schools to publish their annual exam results soon,” said metropolis’s Education Division Chief Ganga Bahadur Gurung. “Schools are publishing their results online following our directive,” he added.

According to Gurung, results of the municipal-level exam of Grade VIII will also be published within a couple of days. “There hasn’t been a decision as to when, but we will bring out the results before Monday, by holding a meeting,” he said.

Citing the present crisis, the municipality has asked students to engage in self-learning until schools resume. “As it’s unlikely that the students who have been promoted to the higher grade will get new textbooks in their hands anytime soon, the students are requested to go for the used books and self-study before schools reopen,” read a notice issued by the metropolis.

The municipality has, however, asked schools not to enrol students. “As the federal government has asked to stay the enrolment process for the time being, we too have asked schools in the metropolis to stop enrolment by the same token,” said Gurung.

It is important to note that the metropolis earlier, responding to the call of guardians, had told schools not to run online classes citing the undue influence of such classes.

Pokhara has some 207 community and 179 private schools, and there are over 100,000 students studying at these schools.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

