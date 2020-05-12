Pokhara youth scared to stay in quarantine, jumps from building to escape arrest

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: A youth, who recently returned from India and scared to stay in mandatory quarantine, jumped off the second floor of a rented house to escape arrest at Indrapuri, in Pokhara-8, on Tuesday.

According to Baidam Area Police Office in-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yadav Dhakal, the 23-year-old, a native of Solukhumbu district, jumped from the building around 11:00 am to avoid arrest after spotting police personnel in the area.

After the incident, police took the man under the control and send him to Pokhara Academy of Health Science for treatment this afternoon, DSP Dhakal said, adding that the man is in stable condition.

The locals had informed about the man’s arrival from India to the ward chair and police post closeby.

According to ward chair Rudranath Baral, his throat swab sample has been sent for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test although he tested negative in Rapid Diagnostic Test. Meanwhile, the man has been kept in quarantine at Lakecity hospital in Pokhara.

It has been learnt that the person had come to Pokhara to visit his parents from Bengaluru of Karnataka state in India.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook