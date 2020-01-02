Police, CPN cadres exchange gunfire

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surkhet, January 1

Cadres of Netra Bikram Chand-led group and police exchanged fire at Chenerital jungle at Panchapuri Municipality-8 in Surkhet today.

Police opened fire in response after the group fired at the police team that had gone to arrest leader Bajra Bahadur Shahi.

Chief at the District Police Office, Superintendent of Police Dilliraj Pant, said that the group attacked the police team, heading towards Shahi’s home to arrest him.

Two plainclothes policemen from Area Police Office, Babiyachour, were assigned to arrest Shahi.

Chief of Area Police Office, Babiyachour,Gyan Bahadur Khatri said, “The group comprising some 10 persons opened fire at the police soon after seeing them. We have been searching for them after mobilising more police personnel.”

Meanwhile, CPN cadres planted an improvised explosive device in the telecom service provider, Ncell towers at different places of Surkhet last night.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook