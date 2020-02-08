Police fail to trace Bamjan’s whereabouts

Himalayan News Service

Sindhulimadi, February 7

Police deployed to arrest Ram Bahadur Bamjan, a self-styled godman, who has been charged with kidnapping and raping devotees, returned empty-handed after they could not find him in his abode in Sindhuli today.

“A police team had gone to his abode to arrest him, only to return without him as the ashram where he is said to be residing was padlocked and he could not be found anywhere in the vicinity,” said District Police Office Spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Bahadur KC.

Police had received an arrest warrant against Bamjan from district administration office yesterday to investigate the complaints related to his involvement in raping and murdering his female devotees.

Earlier, police had initiated investigation into the matter following complaints filed by the families concerned. While the police had sealed Bamjan’s Sindhupalchowk Badegaun-based abode in the course of investigation, they had visited his Sindhuli-based ashram for interrogation.

Bamjan’s Sindhuli-based ashram at Paire in Kamalamai Municipality-8, is spread over 42 bigha land. While he has land ownership certificate for 24 bigha, the remaining land belongs to a local community forest.

Bamjan, who is popularly known as ‘little Buddha’ among his supporters, is said to be living in an impressive bungalow built after the Chinese architectural design. The building is surrounded by high walls and barbed wire fence.

